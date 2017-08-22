Man Arrested, Accused of Two Hit and Runs in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is accused of two hit and runs on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Phillip Andrew Wright hit a cyclist in Bay County around 8 a.m. and left the scene. Then hours later around 11:35 a.m. authorities say Wright hit a car in the parking lot. When he tried to flee from the crash, he hit another car head on. The FHP said he tried to leave the scene but failed.

Wright is now in the Bay County Jail facing several charges: DUI serious bodily injury, DUI with injuries, leaving the scene without injury misdemeanor, careless driving, failure to report, failure to maintain lane and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.