LIVE: Mobile Municipal Election Results for Mayor, City Council

|
Mayor (0% precincts reporting)
|
(%)
|
Votes
|
Winner?
|Donavette Ely
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|Sam Jones
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|Sandy Stimpson (Incumbent)
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|Anthony Thompson
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|
District 1 (0% precincts reporting)
|
(%)
|
Votes
|
Winner?
|Perry Berens
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|Timothy Hollis
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|Cory Penn
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|Fred Richardson (Incumbent)
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|
District 2 (0% precincts reporting)
|
(%)
|
Votes
|
Winner?
|Levon C. Manzie (Incumbent)
|—
|—
|(Unchallenged)
|
District 3 (0% precincts reporting)
|
(%)
|
Votes
|
Winner?
|Leola L. Chaney
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|C.J. Small (Incumbent)
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|
District 4 (0% precincts reporting)
|
(%)
|
Votes
|
Winner?
|Robert Martin
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|John C. Williams (Incumbent)
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|
District 5 (0% precincts reporting)
|
(%)
|
Votes
|
Winner?
|Joel Daves (Incumbent)
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|Arianna McArthur
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|
District 6 (0% precincts reporting)
|
(%)
|
Votes
|
Winner?
|Deryl Pendleton
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|Bess Rich (Incumbent)
|0%
|0 votes
|—
|
District 7 (0% precincts reporting)
|
(%)
|
Votes
|
Winner?
|Gina Gregory (Incumbent)
|—
|—
|(Unchallenged)