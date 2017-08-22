LIVE: Mobile Municipal Election Results for Mayor, City Council

J.B. BIUNNO By , and Published:

  Mayor  (0% precincts reporting)

(%)

Votes

Winner?
 Donavette Ely 0% 0 votes
 Sam Jones 0% 0 votes
 Sandy Stimpson (Incumbent)  0% 0 votes
 Anthony Thompson 0% 0 votes

  District 1  (0% precincts reporting)

(%)

Votes

Winner?
 Perry Berens 0% 0 votes
 Timothy Hollis 0% 0 votes
 Cory Penn  0% 0 votes
 Fred Richardson (Incumbent) 0% 0 votes

  District 2  (0% precincts reporting)

(%)

Votes

Winner?
 Levon C. Manzie (Incumbent) (Unchallenged)

  District 3  (0% precincts reporting)

(%)

Votes

Winner?
 Leola L. Chaney 0% 0 votes
 C.J. Small (Incumbent) 0% 0 votes

  District 4  (0% precincts reporting)

(%)

Votes

Winner?
 Robert Martin 0% 0 votes
 John C. Williams (Incumbent) 0% 0 votes

  District 5  (0% precincts reporting)

(%)

Votes

Winner?
 Joel Daves (Incumbent) 0% 0 votes
 Arianna McArthur 0% 0 votes

  District 6  (0% precincts reporting)

(%)

Votes

Winner?
 Deryl Pendleton 0% 0 votes
 Bess Rich (Incumbent) 0% 0 votes

  District 7  (0% precincts reporting)

(%)

Votes

Winner?
 Gina Gregory (Incumbent) (Unchallenged)

