Home Explosion Kills 13 Dogs, Injures 1 person

WKRG Staff Published:

Pasco County, Fla. (WFTS) — A home explosion in Florida killed more than a dozen dogs, charred two homes, and left a man hospitalized with severe burns Sunday.

Officials say two houses that didn’t have power were sharing a generator for electricity.

According to investigators, the explosion was a result of improper refueling of the generator.

Emergency crews airlifted the male victim to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Three dogs were rescued after the explosion. All but one of the dogs killed lived at a single property, it’s unclear whether or not the homeowner is a breeder.

 

