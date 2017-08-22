Grandmother Stabbed, Teen Suspect Killed by a Train

Springfield Township, MI. (WDIV) — A 15-year-old boy’s body was found Tuesday on a set of railroad tracks in Michigan after his grandmother was found fatally stabbed inside a home.
The boy was identified as Steven Wilkerson.
The grandmother was identified as 65-year-old Mary Barnes.
The Sheriff’s office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s office says Wilkerson was hit by a train.
They continue to investigate with the Holly Police Department and Railroad Police.