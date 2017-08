MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Attorney Greg Harris, on behalf of the father of the 5-year-old Kamden Johnson, tells News 5 that the family is “appalled and saddened’ by the actions that claimed the life of Kamden.

The father who now resides in Las Vegas will be on his way back to Mobile in the coming days, according to Harris.

Harris says that the family will be releasing a full statement later today.