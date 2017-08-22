ECSO: Two In Custody, One Wanted in Connection with Car Thefts and Burglary

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Two Pensacola teens are behind bars, and another is wanted by deputies after they say the suspects stole two vehicles and kicked in a door as the homeowner hid in a closet.

ECSO is working leads to determine the identity of the third suspect in this case and will release his identity once they can make confirmation.

Christopher Simpkins and Tadaris Johnson, both 19, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon after attempting to flee deputies.

Maj Andrew Hobbs with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says last night a Ford Focus was stolen on 9th Avenue. The owner of that vehicle reported it as stolen this morning. A few hours later, ECSO received a call of suspicious people in the Beulah community. They then received a call of a burglary in an occupied dwelling in the 9700 block of Bridlewood Road.

ECSO says they also received a call of a burglary in an occupied dwelling in the 9700 block of Bridlewood Road. The woman inside the home called deputies as she says people were kicking her door in.

ECSO says the suspects took the homeowner’s Chevy Camero, and they left the scene in both the Camero and the Ford Focus.

ECSO began a pursuit of the vehicles, and the suspects separated. They continued the pursuit, and one suspect was able to get away, but Simpkins and Johnson were arrested.

Simpkins is facing fleeing/eluding, burglary, larceny, vehicle theft and damage to property/criminal mischief charges. His bond is set at $41,000.

Johnson is facing burglary, larceny, vehicle theft and damage to property/criminal mischief charges. His bond is set at $36,000.