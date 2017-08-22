Community Reacts to Five-Year-Old’s Death in Mobile

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The community is reeling after the death of five year old Kamden Johnson. People have placed balloons and stuffed animals where the young boy’s body was found Monday afternoon.

“It just really shocked me to be honest with you,” said John Waltman.

Many expressed condolences to Kamden’s family.

“I’m just sorry for the parents. That’s the first thing that came to mind,” said Bert Nobles.

Some residents also expressed anger.

“It’s just getting to the point of it seems like on a daily basis something bad is happening, especially to children,” said Waltman.

“It seems like you can’t even leave your house without hearing of the death of a young child these days. It’s ridiculous,” said Nobles.

Parents tell us the news has them holding their kids a little closer.