(CNN) An unusual drug bust in Germany. Police say five-thousand ecstasy tablets shaped like President Trump’s head were found in a car in Germany’s Lower Saxony region. Authorities say the pills have an estimated sale value of 39-thousand Euros. That’s the equivalent to around 46-thousand U.S. dollars. A 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son appeared in court in connection to the bust Sunday. It’s unclear what charges they face.

Advertisement