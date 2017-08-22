Caught on Camera: Father, Daughter Kicked Off Frontier Airlines Flight

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. (WKMG) — A 70-year-old father and his 25-year-old daughter clearly irate as they’re kicked off a Frontier plane.

This was all caught on camera, showing the duo yelling and the passengers clapping.

The father and daughter say they still don’t know why they had to leave.

“It was no do you have a problem do you want to be removed from the aircraft. We responded no. We didn’t understand what was going on. What’s happening? Please tell us what’s happening,” Whitney Miller said.

They admit they were already upset with an 8-hour delay and were complaining to each other when they say flight attendants got in their face.

Eric Miller, the father, stated, “It was an aggressive one. They would lean over the back of the chair in front of us, get their face right up to here, and they would simply ask do we have a problem.”

Frontier Airlines explained, telling News 6 in part, quote, “The behaviors and comments exhibited by these passengers prior to departure were inappropriate; and as a result they were asked to leave our aircraft.”

They say the father and daughter were cursing, disrespectful, and deemed a threat.

The two ended up getting a flight refund.

“You can’t just treat people like that and get away with it,” says Whitney Miller.