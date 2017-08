MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Three crew members working on board the Carnival Fantasy have been captured in Arkansas after deserting the ship, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The three workers from Indonesia failed to report back the ship in Mobile after shore leave in June. Three other workers who helped the three escape had previously been deported.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 22 wanted persons are apprehended daily at U.S. Air, Sea and Land entry points.