BREAKING: Former Florida State Senator Greg Evers Killed in Car Crash

UPDATE: Governor Rick Scott issued a statement on the passing of Senator Greg Evers.

Governor Scott said, “My wife Ann and I are heartbroken after learning of the passing of Senator Greg Evers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Lori, and their entire family during this terribly difficult time. A dedicated public servant, Senator Evers truly loved Florida and devoted his life to serving his community – not only on his family farm, but during 15 years representing the people of North Florida in the state House and Senate. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him as the kind, hardworking farmer from Milton who tirelessly fought for Florida families.”

The family is asking for your prayers as they deal with this sudden loss.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Floriday Highway Patrol confirms that former Florida State Senator, Greg Evers has died.

According to FHP, former State Senator Evers was killed in a single vehicle fatality in Baker, Florida.

Sen. Evers represented District 2 in the Florida State Senate from 2010 to 2016. That district included parts of Okaloosa County.

A statement from Congressman Matt Gaetz on the passing of former State Senator Greg Evers saying:

“I’m crushed by the news that former State Senator Greg Evers was killed in a car accident late last evening. Greg has been my friend for 16 years. Northwest Florida has lost a great champion and true public servant.”

Here is a press release from the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners:

“The Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners wishes to express its sympathy to the family and friends of former State Senator Greg Evers. Senator Evers represented residents of Okaloosa County from 2001 until last year, serving as a State Representative from Florida’s 1st Congressional District, before becoming a state Senator for the 2nd District. Okaloosa County Commissioner Chairman Carolyn Ketchel sent thoughts on behalf of the County, saying “our sincere condolences go out to his family in the loss of Senator Greg Evers. He will be remembered for his tireless advocacy on behalf of the agricultural community during his years of public service as a member of both the Florida House and Senate. His friendly smile and laugh will be missed by all those who knew him.”

