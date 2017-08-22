BREAKING: Family Releases Photo of 5-Year-Old Kamden Johnson, Death Investigation Continues

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The attorney to the family of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson has released a photo of the young boy, whose body was found in Mobile on Monday.

The photo shows a young Johnson posing in front of a Christmas tree with a sports coat and hands in his pockets.

Johnson’s body was found by a group of children on Monday walking home from school. According to preliminary autopsy results, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says there were no signs of physical trauma to the Kamden’s body.

Valerie Rena Patterson, 46, was arrested Monday night and charged with abuse of a corpse. Patterson worked at Community Nursery and Preschool on Hillcrest Road, the same preschool reportedly attended by Kamden Johnson.

Chief Battiste says Patterson was only “somewhat” cooperative when she was being interviewed by investigators and taken into custody.

READ MORE: Daycare Worker Charged In Death Of 5-Year-Old Has 12 Prior Arrests, 13 Theft Charges

“She is the primary suspect,” said Chief Battiste, speaking of Patterson.

News 5’s Jessica Taloney showed up to Community Nursery and Preschool moments after the press conference ended, where she witnessed multiple parents picking up their children. At least one of the parents said they were un-enrolling their child from the daycare.

As we reported earlier, Mobile Police were seen searching Patterson’s home on Gulf Terra Drive. She has 12 prior arrests in Mobile County, along with 13 charges of theft of property, News 5 has learned.

More coming up tonight on New