Daycare Responds After Worker Charged in Death of 5-Year-Old

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The daycare receiving substantial backlash after one of its workers was charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy has issued a statement on Facebook.

Community Nursery and Preschool Academy says they are “torn up on every hand” and asks that people “stop spreading your assumptions.” The Facebook Post comes the day after 5-year-old Kamden Johnson was found dead and daycare employee Valerie Rena Patterson was charged with abuse of a corpse.

Good afternoon facebook family. I’m speaking out on behalf of Community Nursery & Preschool Academy. For years we have won your hearts, spreading love to your kids throughout Mobile. Before yesterday, we were on everyone lips as one of the top centers in Mobile. We are still people of character, people of integrity and people of abundance of love. Through all of this, God will prevail. He will get the glory. We need to be praying for all those involved, both victims and the alleged accusers are apart of us. We are torn up on every hand. Please stop spreading your assumptions and putting the spirit of fear and anger in innocent people. Right now, we don’t have any answers but when we get anything definitely, we will make a statement. Thank you

According to the Mobile Metro Jail arrest history obtained by News 5, Valerie Rena Patterson, who works at Community Nursery and Preschool Academy, has 12 arrests prior to the one on Monday for the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson. Even though Mobile Police say Johnson’s death is not a homicide investigation at this time, Patterson is charged with abuse of a corpse, a class C felony.

Patterson’s arrest record, which goes back to 1991, includes 13 charges of theft of property. Other charges include fleeing as a fugitive from the state of Florida, failure to appear in court, and giving a false name or address.

READ HERE: Valerie Patterson Arrest Record Obtained by News 5 (PDF)

News 5 is told that Patterson had many responsibilities at Community Preschool and Nursery on Hillcrest Road, where Johnson attended daycare before being found dead. Among those responsibilities was driving around children, and her arrest record shows arrests for negligent driving with kids in the car.

Patterson was arrested on May 23, 1999 and charged with no drivers license, failure to properly restrain a child, reckless driving, and filing a false police report.