Water Street Groundbreaking in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — A groundbreaking began Monday on a project where city leaders hope will transform Water Street into the “Gateway to Mobile.”

The first phase of the project will include new sidewalks and curb ramps at crosswalks that are ADA compliant

According to a press release from the City of Mobile, the purpose of the project is to connect citizens and visitors to the Mobile Riverfront and its amenities including Cooper Riverside Park, the Mobile Convention Center, GulfQuest Maritime Museum, and the Mobile Cruise Terminal.

“Water Street is often people’s first impression of the City Mobile,” said Mayor Stimpson. “Ironically, Water Street currently prevents you from accessing the water. Our goal is to create a safer, more walkable and bikeable corridor that invites you to these attractions. ”

Eventually, the road will be restructured and repaved. Future plans include new striping to form new crosswalks and bicycle and pedestrian lanes in an effort to reduce the number of traffic lanes from six to four. This will coincide with new traffic signals along portions of Water Street to create a more efficient traffic flow.