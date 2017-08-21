WANTED: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff Searching for Assault Suspects

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s, a Fort Walton Beach woman reports she was sexually assaulted by two men as she was walking on James Lee Road early Sunday morning.

The victim, who is in her thirties, says she was jumped near the intersection with Falcon Ridge Road around 5:30 a.m. while she was heading to a nearby convenience store.

She told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies the pair got out of a silver car and began attacking her, ripping at her clothes, and she started fighting back. She says they ultimately ran off. She then saw another individual and began yelling for help.

The witness said he heard a commotion and saw two men, described as tall, slender black males with short dreadlocks, running away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.