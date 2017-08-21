Volunteers Fill School Halls and Classrooms with Prayers

Published: Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) — People filled the halls with prayers on school campuses in North Baldwin County on Sunday, August 19th.

Volunteers gathered together to pray for teachers, administrators and students as they began a new school year.

According to a spokesperson for Bay Minette, groups and individuals walked the hallways with some stopping to pray at each doorway and classroom.

Others prayed over individual desks and for individual teachers.

Organizers say, “this served as a time to pray for God’s protective hand over and in the schools.”

