Students at the Alabama School of Math and Science View the Solar Eclipse

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first time in 38 years, a solar eclipse passed over the United States. The eclipse made its way across the U.S. Monday afternoon, moving from the coast of Oregon to the coast of South Carolina.

Here on the Gulf Coast, though not in the path of totality, if you had special glasses, a partial solar eclipse could be viewed.

At the Alabama School of Math and Science, students left the classroom to experience the eclipse first hand.

“It looked like a banana when it was fully eclipsed.” “It’s a once in a lifetime thing,” said some of the students.

The students at ASMS have been studying about solar eclipses since school started.

“I did have to do a math project on this and it was really cool to see the eclipse and know what is happening,” said Abrielle Lee, a student at ASMS.

“It’s just so amazing that they would let us come out and do this when everyone else in the entire Mobile County isn’t allowed to come outside,” said Gabby, another student.

“We made sure we gave them this opportunity even if we had to jump through some hurdles to make sure we had glasses and permission slips. We wanted to make sure it happened,” Biology instructor, Alison Rellinger told News 5.

Student Ian Bunker hopes to be an aerospace engineer when he grows up. He spent the afternoon leading the countdown for his classmates.

“Now that it’s here, it’s really great,” Ian said.