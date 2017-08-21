Solar Eclipse Forecast

A mix of sun and clouds made for a beautiful sunrise this morning, but it won’t make for good eclipse viewing this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy along the coast and partly cloudy inland. There’s a 40% chance of showers, too, at the eclipse maximum at 1:30pm.

If you are able to view the eclipse directly (using special glasses, of course) our neighborhood will see 80% of the sun covered by the moon.

If the weather gets in the way of your eclipse viewing, News 5 has your back. We’ll have special coverage from 11am to 3pm on News 5 and our WKRG facebook page with views from all over the country and expert commentary, too. For much more information, check the special Eclipse section on WKRG.com.

John Nodar