Silhouette of the International Space Station Seen During the Partial Solar Eclipse

(NASA) — NASA shared a photo on their website of a partial solar eclipse with the silhouette of the International Space Station seen as it passes over the sun.

With a crew of six onboard, the station passes over the sun at about 5 miles per hour during the partial solar eclipse on Monday.

This was viewed near Banner, Wyoming.

Onboard the ISS as part of the Expedition 52 are NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, and Randy Bresnik; Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy; and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.

A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe.

To view more pictures, here is the website: https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/silhouette-of-the-international-space-station-during-a-partial-solar-eclipse