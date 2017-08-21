Mobile Municipal Election Information

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The races are set for Tuesday, August 22 in Mobile. Along with the Mayor’s race, all seven city council seats are up for grabs.
Incumbent Sandy Stimpson faces three challengers, including former Mayor Sam Jones. Five of seven city council members face opposition.
Now, remember, polling locations may be different. To figure out where to cast your vote go here: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/PollingPlaceSearch.do
Here is a list of all the polling locations in the city and their address go to: http://www.cityofmobile.org/election/pdf/2017%20Voting%20Centers.pdf
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here are the candidates:
MAYOR
Donavette Ely
Sam Jones
Sandy Stimpson
Anthony Thompson
DISTRICT 1
Perry Berens
Timothy Hollis
Cory Penn
Fred Richardson*
DISTRICT 2
Levon C. Manzie*
DISTRICT 3
Leola L. Chaney
C.J. Small*
DISTRICT 4
Robert Martin
John C. Williams*
DISTRICT 5
Joel Daves*
Arianna McArthur
DISTRICT 6
Deryl Pendleton
Bess Rich*
DISTRICT 7
Gina Gregory*
*Current Council members