Mobile Municipal Election Information

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The races are set for Tuesday, August 22 in Mobile. Along with the Mayor’s race, all seven city council seats are up for grabs.

Incumbent Sandy Stimpson faces three challengers, including former Mayor Sam Jones. Five of seven city council members face opposition.

Now, remember, polling locations may be different. To figure out where to cast your vote go here: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/PollingPlaceSearch.do

Here is a list of all the polling locations in the city and their address go to: http://www.cityofmobile.org/election/pdf/2017%20Voting%20Centers.pdf

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here are the candidates:

MAYOR

Donavette Ely

Sam Jones

Sandy Stimpson

Anthony Thompson

DISTRICT 1

Perry Berens

Timothy Hollis

Cory Penn

Fred Richardson*

DISTRICT 2

Levon C. Manzie*

DISTRICT 3

Leola L. Chaney

C.J. Small*

DISTRICT 4

Robert Martin

John C. Williams*

DISTRICT 5

Joel Daves*

Arianna McArthur

DISTRICT 6

Deryl Pendleton

Bess Rich*

DISTRICT 7

Gina Gregory*

*Current Council members