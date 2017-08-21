LSU officially has new live tiger mascot on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana State University officially has a new live tiger mascot on its campus.

The tiger arrived in Baton Rouge last week, coming from a rescue facility in Okeechobee, Florida. The university announced in a statement that the tiger began its “reign” as Mike VII on Monday, the first day of the fall semester.

The 11-month-old tiger was quarantined for several days so LSU veterinarians could observe the animal in its new home.

It replaces a tiger that died in October following months of treatment for a rare form of cancer.

LSU recently renovated Mike’s enclosure and yard next to Tiger Stadium.

