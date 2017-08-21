MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)

5:05 a.m. – Good morning. We start off your Monday and your week with an accident Northbound I-65 there from Government up towards Airport Boulevard. It looks like the left-hand lanes are blocked with this earlier accident that involved injuries. They’re trying to get it clear but still some delays so get in the right hand lane to be able to get through. Looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now no problems through either of the tunnels and no accidents in Baldwin County or on the Panhandle.