Fort Walton Beach Woman Claims Sexual Assault by Two Men

OKALOOSA COUNTY (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach woman reported she was sexually assaulted by two men on James Lee Road Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. the victim was walking to a convenience store when she was jumped.

The victim tells Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office the men exited a silver vehicle, started attacking her and ripping at her clothes. She began to fighting back and was able to run away.

A witness on the scene heard commotion and saw two men, tall, slender black males with dread locks, running away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.