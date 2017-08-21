Florida man dies of head injury while playing in surf

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A 65-year-old Florida man apparently suffered a head injury and died while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off of Florida’s coast.

Capt. Tammy Marris of the Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue tells local news outlets the man was in waist-deep water Sunday when he became unresponsive. His friend and beach safety officials pulled him from the water and first responders began CPR.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Marris says the man and his friend were playing in the waves. His friend turned around and saw the man face down in the waves. He turned him around and saw there was an abrasion on his forehead.

The incident remains under investigation.

The man’s name has not been released.

