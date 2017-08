MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Dozens of people waited outside Krispy Kreme on Airport Boulevard and Hillcrest for the special ‘eclipse’ doughnut Sunday night.

News 5 director Kyle Saunders captured video of the cars lining down Hillcrest. One woman told Saunders she’d been waiting for more than two hours to get the special doughnut.

The eclipse doughnut, a chocolate glazed doughnut, is only offered Sunday and Monday when the hot donuts light is on at participating Krispy Kreme locations.