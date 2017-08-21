Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Black Hawk Crew Members in Hawaii

Associated Press Published:
Water safety officials hand over possible debris from an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash to military personnel stationed at a command center in a harbor, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in Haleiwa, HI. An Army helicopter with five on board crashed several miles off Oahu's North Shore late Tuesday. Rescue crews are searching the waters early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) – Officials have suspended the search for five Army soldiers who were in a helicopter crash during offshore training in Hawaii last week.

A Coast Guard official said Monday that searchers mounted the best search that they could.

Two Black Hawk helicopter crews were conducting training off the western tip of Oahu when one aircrew lost contact with the crew whose helicopter went missing.

Rescuers searched about 68,000 nautical miles but saw no signs of life or of the crew that went missing on Aug. 15.

Searchers found what appeared to be pieces of helicopter fuselage and a helmet. The debris field dispersed with strong currents to remote, deep areas of the ocean.

 

