Burglary Suspects Caught on Camera in Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY (WKRG) — A homeowner caught two burglary suspects on video with a surveillance camera.

A resident at the Blue Springs Cove informed his neighbor that a vehicle drove up to the house around midnight and two people ran up the street.

According to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office the homeowner observed, “a white male with light skinny jeans and a light colored shirt and dark hair on the driveway with a white female.” The female was described as, “a white female wearing dark fitness pants with a reflector strip down the sides, a light colored shirt and with lighter hair.”

The two were seen opening unlocked doors to two different vehicles, rummaging through the cars but did not take anything.

Anyone with information on who the two individuals are, contact Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.