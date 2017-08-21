BREAKING: Suspect Arrested in Gas Station Assault

UPDATE: August 21st 12:36 p.m.- Police have located and arrested 39-year-old Kelvin Coleman who allegedly assaulted a woman on August 17, 2017.

UPDATE: Mobile Police have identified the suspect who was involved in an assault of a woman Tuesday afternoon at the Shell gas station on Azalea Road.

Police now need the public’s help location 39-year-old Kelvin Coleman who was last seen in the area of Washington Avenue.

Coleman has active warrants for Domestic Violence 2n (Assault) and Theft of Property 1st.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 251-208-7211.

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police are searching for the man caught-on-camera assaulting a female victim from the top of his pick-up truck.

News 5 received the surveillance video of the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Shell Gas Station on Azalea Road. A male subject is seen shouting aggressively and pointing at a woman from the flatbed of his pick-up truck. He then jumps and strikes her forcefully with an elbow, sending her down to the ground in pain.

The woman sustained unknown injuries and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Mobile Police tell News 5 that they are searching for a known male subject.

We’ll update this story when more details become available.