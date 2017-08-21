BREAKING: MCSO Identify Theodore Homicide Victim

WKRG Staff

UPDATE:  Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Theodore homicide victim.

Jeffrey Shawn Sanford was found shot and lying in the front yard of a home.

Details to follow.

UPDATE: Spokesperson with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was fatally shot.

ORIGINAL STORY

THEODORE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of an incident in Theodore.

When News 5 arrived on scene Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies had two suspects in handcuffs on the 5000 block of Alice Lane.

This is a developing story and News 5 will bring you more details as they are available.

