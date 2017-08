MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Traffic on I-65 northbound is shut down between Government Street and Airport Boulevard following an early morning crash.

It appears an 18-wheeler crashed into the back of a pickup truck. The 18-wheeler has heavy front end damage. The pickup truck caught on fire.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m.

