2 People Airlifted Off Fishing Boat After Stabbing in the Gulf

Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two people were airlifted from a fishing vessel Monday morning after a stabbing in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The boat was only a few miles south of the Perdido Pass in Orange Beach, Ala., when the incident occurred.

At this time, the condition of the two patients is unknown. The Coast Guard did not provide any other details about the stabbing other than two people were airlifted from the boat with stab wounds.

One person has been detained and the vessel is being towed into Orange Beach and is visible on the News 5 Orange Beach tower camera.

News Five is working to gather more information about the incident and will post an update when available.

