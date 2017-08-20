UPDATE: Mobile Fire Causes $40,000 in Damage

UPDATE: Mobile Fire and Rescue Public information officer, Steve Huffman stated in an emailed press release there were no injures in the house fire at the 9000 block of Scott Dairy Loop S.

The fire caused around $40,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original Story

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue are responding to the scene of a residential fire in Mobile.

According to Steve Huffman with Mobile Fire and Rescue, it is unknown at this time if there is anyone inside.

This is a developing story, and News 5 will bring you more details as they become available.