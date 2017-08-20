Theodore Woman Gets Unexpected Visitors in Yard

THEODORE, Alabama (WKRG) — A Theodore woman had a few unexpected visitors over the last few days.

Justyce Beckham told News 5 that these four cows and one bull visited her yard on a couple different occasions.

The animals roamed her yard grazing on the grass and then eventually left.

On Wednesday the cows showed up around 7 a.m. and Sunday around 12:00 p.m. her neighbor knocked on her door letting her know the cows were there. Justyce says shortly after that people were driving by taking photos.

“It’s like my house has become a tourist attraction.”

Justyce lives near Bellingrath Road in Theodore and does not know who the animals belong to, but says she hopes they won’t be visiting her home again.