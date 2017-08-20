Theodore Woman Gets Unexpected Visitors in Yard

Photo Courtesy: Justyce Beckham

THEODORE, Alabama (WKRG) — A Theodore woman had a few unexpected visitors over the last few days.

Justyce Beckham told News 5 that these four cows and one bull visited her yard on a couple different occasions.

The animals roamed her yard grazing on the grass and then eventually left.

Photo Courtesy: Justyce Beckham
Photo Courtesy: Justyce Beckham

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On Wednesday the cows showed up around 7 a.m. and Sunday around 12:00 p.m. her neighbor knocked on her door letting her know the cows were there. Justyce says shortly after that people were driving by taking photos.

“It’s like my house has become a tourist attraction.”

Justyce lives near Bellingrath Road in Theodore and does not know who the animals belong to, but says she hopes they won’t be visiting her home again.

Photo Courtesy: Justyce Beckham
Photo Courtesy: Justyce Beckham
Photo Courtesy: Justyce Beckham

 

