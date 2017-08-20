The Latest: US Navy vessel arrives to help damaged destroyer

UPDATE: SINGAPORE (AP) – The Latest on the collision between the USS John S. McCain guided missile destroyer and an oil tanker east of Singapore (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The Navy says a U.S. ship has arrived in Singapore to help the USS John S. McCain, a destroyer that was damaged in a collision with an oil tanker that injured five sailors and left 10 others missing.

The Navy’s 7th Fleet said the amphibious assault ship USS America will help with damage control efforts aboard the McCain and with the search for the missing sailors. It also will feed and house sailors from the stricken ship.

Monday’s collision east of Singapore was the second involving a ship from the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. The Navy said “significant damage” to the McCain’s hull caused flooding in adjacent compartments, including crew berths, machinery and communications rooms.

5:00 p.m.

The oil tanker involved in a collision with the USS John S. McCain destroyer in busy Southeast Asian waters had four deficiencies including navigation safety violations in its last port inspection.

An official database for ports in Asia shows the Alnic MC was inspected in the Chinese port of Dongying on July 29 and had one document deficiency, one fire safety deficiency and two safety of navigation problems.

The database doesn’t go into details and the problems were apparently not serious enough for the Liberian-flagged and Greek-owned vessel to be detained by the port authority.

There has been no explanation of the cause of the accident. The Navy has said it is investigating. Authorities in Singapore and Malaysia have refused to speculate on the cause.

Ten U.S. sailors are missing and four were hospitalized for injuries.

10 a.m.

Malaysia has sent two naval ships to join the search and rescue efforts after a U.S. Navy ship collided with a tanker in Southeast Asian waters.

The U.S. Navy has said 10 sailors from the USS John S. McCain are missing after it collided with the Alnic MC in waters east of Singapore and the Malacca Strait early Monday.

Malaysia’s navy chief Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin tweeted that two Malaysian naval ships were deployed to help look for the missing U.S. sailors.

The guided-missile destroyer sustained damage to its port side aft, the left rear of the ship, in the collision. Whether the tanker sustained damage or crew casualties is not yet clear.

The Malacca Strait is between Malaysia to the northeast and Indonesia to the southwest, with the city-state of Singapore at the tip of the Malay Peninsula.

9:10 a.m.

The Navy said Osprey aircraft and Seahawk helicopters from the USS America were assisting. It also said tugboats and Singaporean naval and coast guard vessels were in the area to render assistance.

9 a.m.

Original Story

It is the second collision involving a Navy ship in the Pacific in two months. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship hit each other in waters off Japan.

The Japan-based 7th fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)