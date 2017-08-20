Police: 26 taken to hospitals after bus interstate crash

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a bus flipped over after colliding with a tractor-trailer on a Pennsylvania interstate, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals.

State police say the rig’s front end collided with the rear of the bus around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 78 in Williams Township. Police said the bus overturned and landed on its side.

Police say the crash caused several injuries. All 26 people on the small, private bus were taken to hospitals. St. Luke’s University Health Network spokesman Sam Kennedy told The (Allentown) Morning Call three of the eight people taken there were admitted with serious but not critical injuries.

A state police official says there was no immediate word on who owns the bus or where it was headed.

