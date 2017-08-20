Paint companies, Radio Employees Paint Over Racist Slur

Related Coverage Racist slur painted on home of Fla. family

CITRUS HILLS, Fla. (AP) – Two paint companies volunteered their services for free to paint over the exterior of a Florida home belonging to an African-American family after it was vandalized with a spray-painted racist slur.

The Citrus County Chronicle reports that workers from two local radio stations also came to the home of Dayna and James White to help remove the offensive graffiti.

Dayna White says she is overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation by the support from the Citrus Hills community located about 85 miles north of Tampa, Florida.

The slur in large red letters was discovered on the house Friday morning.

