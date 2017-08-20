Motorcycle accident turns fatal in Pensacola

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A Pensacola man died following a vehicle accident in Florida.

Around 6:41 p.m. on August 19th Tony Isaac, 57-years-old, was traveling eastbound on SR-291 approaching Smiths Fish Camp Rd.

Isaac was traveling on a 2014 Harle motorcycle when Jacquina McCall tried to change lanes in front of him. As she was changing lanes, it caused Isaac to change lanes hitting a 2013 Dodge occupied by 60-year-old Dehorah Brown, who was stopped in traffic.

Isaac was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.