Man Accused of Killing Two Police Officers was Marine Veteran

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The man accused of killing two police officers in what appeared to be an ambush in Kissimmee, Florida, on Friday is a former Marine, records show.

Everett Miller, 45, was arrested at a bar several hours after the shooting.

Officer Matthew Baxter died Friday night and Sgt. Sam Howard died Saturday afternoon at a hospital.

According to Miller’s online resume, he performed intelligence analysis during Operations Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom while working with the United States Special Operations Command, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.

Miller was stationed in various locations including Tampa, North Carolina and Okinawa, Japan, while enlisted as Marine, records show.