Good Sport: Blue Wahoos renovate local baseball field

“It means the world to me personally because I spend all of my free time up here, working on fields trying to get them ready for our kids to play on and trying to make them as safe as possible,” said Cantonment Sportsplex Association President Josh Longo.

“For me it’s always nice to help out the youth in the sport, I like to tell people that without the youth in the sport, we may not have jobs down the road if there aren’t enough kids playing baseball. So it’s a good thing,” said Blue Wahoos groundskeeper Ray Sayre.

After being closed for four years, the Cantonment Sportsplex reopened last year. But with being out the game for so long, the fields needed a lot of work.

“We have the problems of the park wasn’t maintained for four years, so we’re still in the process of getting it where it needs to be to be safe for the kids to play at,” said Longo.

And that’s where the Blue Wahoos come in.

“Obviously just trying to clean up the park in general. We cleaned up some trash, helped paint some rails to spruce it up and try to get the field a little more safe for the young athletes and a little more playable,” said Sayre.

The four-time Southern League Groundskeeper of the Year, members of the front office and even Bubba Watson all rolled up their sleeves this week to help renovate the field.

Even on their day off, the Blue Wahoos were out in the community working hard.

They hope their hard work helps foster a sense of pride in the community.

“Hopefully they kind of take pride in what we started for them here. Certainly it’s not as good as it could be, so hopefully the community sort of embraces it and kind of takes it to the next step and continues to maintain it and hopefully make it better for future years to come,” said Sayre.