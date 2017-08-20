French Designer Wins Court Case in Dispute with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2014 file photo, actor Brad Pitt poses for photographers at the premiere for the film "Fury," which closes the BFI London Film Festival, at the Odeon cinema in central London.

PARIS (AP) – A French lighting designer has won a $600,000 court ruling in a dispute with Brad Pitt over a grandiose re-design of the chateau in Provence that he and Angelina Jolie shared.

But designer Odile Soudant isn’t stopping there. She says her business went under because of Pitt’s refusal to pay for costly architectural reveries, and she’s now fighting for the intellectual property rights to the Chateau Miraval’s lighting design.

Pitt’s representatives argue the project was late and over-budget and the design was Pitt’s brainchild – not hers.

Soudant’s legal actions are the latest challenge for Pitt, who is in protracted divorce proceedings with Jolie.

The couple stayed at the chateau when she gave birth to their twins in nearby Monaco in 2008, launched a wine venture from its vineyards and married there in 2014.

