Florida Teen Killed in Drug Rip-Off, Auburn Residents Arrested

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old Arnold High School student was killed in what homicide investigators are calling a drug rip-off.

The homicide victim has been identified as 16-year old Jason Ian Price.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Sunday at the CVS on Highway 98 near the Hathaway Bridge.

Deputies said in a news release they have arrested three people, 18-year-old Rodney Jones, 24-year-old Gertavious Montrez Canada and 21-year-old Demarcus Giddens. All three men are from Auburn, Alabama.

Jones and Canada are charged with felony murder and armed robbery. Giddens is charged with an open count of murder and armed robbery. Investigators said they believe Giddens did the shooting.

“Our condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We will continue to vigorously fight violence in Bay County,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said in a news release. “Anyone who they can come to our community and commit violent acts will be hunted until justice is served.”