Disabled Teen Gets VIP Biker Escort to School to Show Bullies Who’s Boss

Coarsegold, Calif (KGPE) – A Coarsegold teen got the escort of a lifetime to her first day of high school.

14-year-old Hannah Lewis was born with Spina Bifida, a disabling birth defect. She says her classmates have bullied her because of her condition.

“They used to say I shouldn’t be going to school here because of the way I am,” Lewis said. “Some people would come right next to me and they would limp and stuff how I do.”

“Bullying is a huge problem, it gets worse and worse every year,” Hannah’s mom Lisa Lewis said. “Children taking their own lives. Just the self worth of how it makes the child feel everyday and families too.”

A few months ago, Hannah met a group of bikers from the foothills and they took her under their wing.

“After hearing her story, we just couldn’t sit back and let it go,” Richard Hawkins of the American Bikers Association, Coarsegold Chapter said.

Hannah just had surgery, and was released from the hospital last weekend. Thursday, the group got Hannah a limo for her first day of high school. As the sun came up, dozens of bikers escorted the 14-year-old from Coarsegold to Yosemite High School in Oakhurst.

“I’ve just been waiting for this day for so long, so I’m happy its here!” Lewis said.

Lewis started her first day surrounded with support. The bikers hope it sends a strong message against bullying.

“There’s so many kids being bullied, some to the point they take their own lives. We’re standing up against bullying, we want them to know it’s ok to say something,” Hawkins said.

“You should be kind to everyone, no matter what they look like or if they have a disability or not,” Hannah said.