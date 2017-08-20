Ann Street Reopen After Year-long Revitalization

Back in January, Ann Street was full of bulldozers tearing up the road. It was a hardship for nearby residents.

“Dust in our homes, dust inside, outside, detours, but we waited,” says resident Clinton Carstarphen.

But the waiting was worth it. Now, the drive from Baltimore Street to Arlington is much smoother. Not to mention, prettier. Everyone on the street is getting new mailboxes, each with fresh flowers planted at the base. A representative from Craighead Elementary says this update will benefit their students.

“Their success as students comes first, that’s what we work hard for every single day. Being that their success comes first, their safety is important also. A lot of our students are walkers, they travel Baltimore Street and Ann street and most of our walkers go this way.”

The two phases cost roughly $3.4 million and was the first project city councilman CJ Small wanted to tackle. And now that this part is done, he’s setting his sights on another project.

“In the next four years, I can see Baltimore Street being redone. Why Baltimore Street, CJ? Because it is a street that has been neglected for over 50 years, the city had just been awarded the TIGER grant, and in 2021, I’m speculating that Broad Street will be completed, totally revitalized,” says CJ Small.

And the city has more revitalizing in mind.

“As it’s been said before, we’ve put a band aid from the railroad tracks to Spring Hill Avenue, that’s just by resurfacing it, but we need a complete rebuild just as we have right here,” says Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Stimpson says that will be another four phases to complete, but residents are excited about the idea.