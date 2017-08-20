Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old in North Carolina

WESTFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Trinity Lakin McGraw in North Carolina.

Police believe the abductor, 37-year-old Patrick McGraw, is traveling in a gray 2016 Ford Focus with a Georgia License of RDG2198. Police say he may be traveling towards Kentucky.

Trinity is a White female, approximately 4 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 53 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes, and was wearing a long nightgown with watermelon design.

McGraw is described as a white, male, 6 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a white t-shirt. He has a cross tattoo on left calf and a clock tattoo on right shoulder.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Stokes County Sheriff`s Department immediately at (336) 593-8139, or call 911 or *HP.