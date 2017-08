(WKRG) — First responders are on the scene of a burned out car that has slowed down traffic.

The accident happened on I-10 Westbound near Highway 90 and Theodore Dawes Road just after 2:00 this morning.

The fire has since been put out but the car appeared to be split in half and the accident has slowed down traffic in that vicinity.

News Five is reaching out to Mobile Police, as well as Mobile Fire-Rescue for more information, and will bring you updates as they become available.