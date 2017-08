MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Wahlburgers have announced on OWA’s Facebook page that they are now hiring.

The flier asks anyone interested in applying to bring a resume and apply in person.

People can apply August 22nd and 23rd between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Townplace Suites by Marriott, 1070 North OWA Blvd.

Over 120 positions are expected to be filled.