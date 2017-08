Related Coverage Breaking News: Early Morning Car Accident Diverts Traffic

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A Mobile man died after his vehicle collided with another vehicle.

On August 19th Devarcus Mario McSwain, 24-years-old, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Impala around 1:55 a.m. on Interstate 10 near mile marker 14 when it collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Henry Maurice Carter, 33.

McSwain, not using a seat, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The collision is still under investigation.