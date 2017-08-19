Trump adviser resigned ahead of negative magazine story

Associated Press Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn stepped down from an unpaid post as President Donald Trump’s adviser on deregulation efforts just days before The New Yorker was preparing to publish a lengthy article detailing potential conflicts of interest.

Icahn said in a letter to Trump released Friday that he would resign to prevent “partisan bickering” about his role that Democrats suggested could benefit him financially.

The New Yorker was scheduled to post its story online and begin selling printed magazines Monday. The story points out potential conflicts and even possible criminal law violations involving obscure rules that require oil refineries to blend ethanol into gasoline.

In his letter, Icahn wrote that he never had access to nonpublic information or profited from his position.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

