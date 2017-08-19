Train Derailment in India Kills 23, injured 40

WKRG STaff Published:

INDIA (CBS) — A train came off the tracks in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (August 19), killing 23 people and wounding 40, a local official said.

Train crashes are frequent in India, which has the world’s fourth biggest rail network. Poor investment in past decades in the vast network and rising demand means overcrowded trains are running on creaking infrastructure.

Saturday’s accident is at least the fourth major passenger train derailment this year and the third in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. A crash in November in Uttar Pradesh killed 150 people.

In June, Reuters reported that a planned $15 billion safety overhaul of India’s rail network was facing delays as the state steel company could not meet demand for new rails.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s