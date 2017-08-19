Train Derailment in India Kills 23, injured 40

INDIA (CBS) — A train came off the tracks in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (August 19), killing 23 people and wounding 40, a local official said.

Train crashes are frequent in India, which has the world’s fourth biggest rail network. Poor investment in past decades in the vast network and rising demand means overcrowded trains are running on creaking infrastructure.

Saturday’s accident is at least the fourth major passenger train derailment this year and the third in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. A crash in November in Uttar Pradesh killed 150 people.

In June, Reuters reported that a planned $15 billion safety overhaul of India’s rail network was facing delays as the state steel company could not meet demand for new rails.