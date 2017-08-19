Southaven police dog dies after being left in hot squad car

Associated press Published:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – Southaven police have confirmed a 6-year-old K-9 officer died after his handler left him in a police car.

Police Chief Steve Pirtle said the handler had just returned to the office Tuesday evening following undercover work when he left his partner, Gunner, in the car with the windows up and the engine off.

A TV station reports by the time the officer returned two hours later, Gunner was in complete distress. He was rushed to a nearby animal hospital where he died.

Gunner was the only K-9 dedicated to the department’s narcotics division and had only been partnered with the officer for three weeks. Pirtle says there will be disciplinary action against the officer, and the department will be making policy changes to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

